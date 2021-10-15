COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,486 New Coronavirus Cases, 94 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (October 15) reported 10,486 new COVID-19 cases, 10,711 recoveries and 94 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,762,190 with 18,123 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha has confirmed the country will reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists from 10 low risk countries who arrive by air on Nov 1.

During a meeting on Thursday lunchtime (Oct 14), it was also announced that the night time curfew will be reduced to 11pm-3am.

The new curfew will be effective from Oct 16 and will remain in place until the end of October.

