COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,490 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Deaths, 8,479 Recoveries

Thailand on Saturday (February 5) reported 10,490 new COVID-19 cases, 8,479 recoveries and 21 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 10,273. Prisons: 217

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,479

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,486,122 with 22,271 deaths.

The news comes as the number of COVID-infected foreign tourists is rising in Phuket in proportion to more arrivals and some visitors failed to undergo RT-PCR tests before their flights to the island province.

Phuket deputy governor Pichet Panawong said that from Nov 1, 2021, to Feb 1, 2022, there were 4,369 COVID-19 cases among visitors who entered Phuket through Test & Go and Sandbox schemes.

