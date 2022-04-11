COVID-19: Thailand Reports 105 Deaths, 22,387 New Coronavirus Cases, 27,680 Recoveries

Thailand on Monday (April 11) reported 22,387 new COVID-19 cases, 27,680 recoveries and 105 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,905,872 with 26,188 deaths.

The news comes as the Faculty of Pharmacy at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University has developed a liquid solution in which crushed Favipiravir tablets can be dissolved to help young children infected with COVID-19 take the medicine.

Dr. Wanchai Chongcharoen, a lecturer at the faculty, said that they faculty became aware of the difficulties faced by parents, when giving the medication to very young children, and decided to find a way to address it and, thereby, help the infected children.

