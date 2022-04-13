COVID-19: Thailand Reports 106 Deaths, 23,015 New Coronavirus Cases, 27,626 Recoveries

Thailand on Wednesday (April 13) reported 23,015 new COVID-19 cases, 27,626 recoveries and 106 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,948,869 with 26,395 deaths.

The news comes as the Rural Doctor Society (RDS) has endorsed a proposal by a senior doctor at Ramathibodi Hospital urging the government to allocate about 1 billion baht towards subsidizing elderly visits to COVID vaccination centers.

The notion was proposed by Dr Vijj Kasemsup, a doctor with the Department of Community Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital’s Faculty of Medicine.

Dr Vijj suggested that the government cover the cost of transporting senior citizens to vaccination centers, noting that the cost of covering half of all unvaccinated seniors would be much lower than for ICU treatments.

(Source: – Asean Now)

