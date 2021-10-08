COVID-19: Thailand Reports 11,140 New Coronavirus Cases, 116 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday ( October 8 ) reported 11,140 new COVID-19 cases, 9,933 recoveries and 116 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,660,574

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,534,364

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,689,437 with 17,534 deaths.

After months of regulatory red-tape tying up vaccines in Thailand being accepted as “fully vaccinated” in the UK, the rules are finally changing as of Monday, October 11th.

Previously, if one was vaccinated with AstraZeneca or other major brands in Thailand, they would not be considered “fully vaccinated” in the UK upon return, leading to confusion and anger on social media.

However, as of today, October 8th, 2021, that guidance has changed and will become effective on Monday, October 11th, 2021.

