COVID-19: Thailand Reports 11,754 New Coronavirus Cases, 123 Deaths

Thailand on Friday (October) reported 11,754 new COVID-19 cases, 12,473 recoveries and 123 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,586,366

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,455,720

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,603,475 with 16,727 deaths.

The news comes as Secretary-General of Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), Dr. Paisal Dankhum, says that the Public Health Ministry is now allowing the sale of antigen test kits (ATK) in shops and online, to enable easier public access to them.

The general public, shops and companies are allowed to purchase kits which have been authorised by the TFDA directly from manufacturers and importers.

The kits which are approved can be verified through the TFDA’s website or through its QR code.

