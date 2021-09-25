COVID-19: Thailand Reports 11,975 New Coronavirus Cases, 14,700 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Saturday (September 25) reported 11,975 new COVID-19 cases, 14,700 recoveries and 127 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎ 14,700 recoveries

◼︎ 11,883 new infections

◼︎ 92 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,520,422

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,381,176

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,549,285 with 16,143 deaths.

The news comes as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) says the COVID-19 situation in Thailand is finally on the decline

According to Dr. Chavetsan Namwat from Department of Disease Control, the situation in Thailand is getting better, in line with the global situation, especially in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces, while patients with severe symptoms and needing respirators continue to decline.

Dr. Kiatipoom Wongrachit, Permanent Secretary of Public Health Ministry says, in the future, the number of cases will not be an important factor anymore, instead it will be capacity to accommodate patients.

(Source: – Asean Now)

