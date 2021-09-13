COVID-19: Thailand Reports 12,583 New Coronavirus Cases And 16,304 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (September 13) reported 12,583 new COVID-19 cases, 16,304 recoveries and 132 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,394,756 with 14,485 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,365,893)

The news comes as Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is going to vaccinate students aged 12-18, starting on September 21st, while other provinces will start on October 1st.

Students aged 12-18 with one of the listed chronic diseases, and studying in one of 437 schools under the supervision of the BMA, have already been scheduled to get vaccinated at Navamindradhiraj University starting September 21st. Previously, this group of students was required to supply information needed to register for the vaccine, as a precursor to being diagnosed by a doctor for safety purposes.

The Royal College of Pediatricians of Thailand, has suggested to the BMA that students aged 12-16 years old should be vaccinated only if they are in a vulnerable group such as by being obese, or having a chronic respiratory disease, Coronary Artery Disease, being at risk of Stroke, Chronic kidney disease, Cancer and Immunodeficiency illnesses, Diabetes, or one of the genetic disorders including Down syndrome.

