COVID-19: Thailand Reports 13,256 New Coronavirus Cases, 131 Deaths

Thailand on Thursday (September 23) reported 13,252 new COVID-19 cases, 13,829 recoveries and 131 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,524,613 with 15,884 deaths.

The news comes as the number of severe COVID-19 cases and those requiring ventilators has fallen in the past three weeks, but small clusters of infections have increased in upcountry provinces, as a result of social gatherings, such as funerals, parties and merit-making ceremonies.

Director of the Disease Control and Emergency Health Hazards Division Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, said Wednesday that, compared to September 1st, the number of lung infections dropped by almost 1,500 and the number of patients requiring ventilators has dropped by almost 300.

