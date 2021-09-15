COVID-19: Thailand Reports 13,798 New Coronavirus Cases And 144 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (September 15) reported 13,798 new COVID-19 cases, 14,133 recoveries and 144 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 14,133 recoveries

● 13,347 new infections

● 451 prison / prison infections

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,420,340 with 14,765 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,391,477)

The news comes as almost 130,000 youths in Thailand, aged between 6 and 18, were found to be infected with COVID-19 from April until September 11, with 69,628 cases alone in August, said Dr. Suwanchai Wattayingcharoenchai, director-general of Health Services Department, yesterday (Tuesday).

Of all the cases since April, 116,742 are Thai and 12,423 are non-Thai. Infections among youths were 2,426 cases in April this year, 6,432 cases in May, 6,023 cases in June to 31,377 cases in July before skyrocketing in August, even though all schools remain closed.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...