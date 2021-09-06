COVID-19: Thailand Reports 13,988 Coronavirus Cases

Thailand on Monday (September 6) reported 13,988 new COVID-19 cases, 17,284 recoveries and 187 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,294,522 with 13,042 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,265,659)

The news comes as Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has revealed that the Sinovac vaccine has played a key role in saving Thai lives since the Alpha variant was found in the country early this year.

DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the Chinese made vaccine has helped Thailand control the pandemic since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, when the world was facing a vaccine shortages due to the huge demand and inadequate supply.

(Source: – Asean Now)

