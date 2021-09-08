COVID-19: Thailand Reports 14,176 New Coronavirus Cases And 16,769 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Wednesday (September 8 ) reported 14,176 new COVID-19 cases, 16,769 recoveries and 228 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 16,769 recoveries

● 13,670 new infections

● 506 prison / prison infections

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,322,519 with 13,511 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,293,656)

The news comes as Thailand’s hospitality industry is struggling with waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, various government measures recently launched are expected to turn around the situation, as flights resume and a more effective vaccination rollout is being implemented.

The tourism sector and related businesses such as air travel and restaurants are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Government agencies have since issued strong measures to help revive and transform such activities in order to respond to post Covid-19 demand.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...