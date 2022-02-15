COVID-19: Thailand Reports 14,373 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Deaths, 11,551 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Tuesday (February 15) reported 14,373 new COVID-19 cases, 11,551 recoveries and 27 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 14,177. Prisons: 196

▶︎ Recoveries: 11,551

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,622,60 with 22,489 deaths.

The news comes as local studies show that a third booster shot will better prevent death from Covid-19 than two doses, as vaccine effectiveness will drop over time, the government said on Monday.

“Out of the 26 Covid fatalities today, 53 per cent, or 14 people, were unvaccinated,” said Dr Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

(Source: – Asean Now)

