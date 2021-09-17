COVID-19: Thailand Reports 14,555 New Coronavirus Cases, 171 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (September 17) reported 14,555 new COVID-19 cases, 13,691 recoveries and 171 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,448,792 with 15,124 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,419,929)

The news comes as Dr. Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University, is suggesting that the government take the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme into account before reopening borders on October 1st, cautioning that the country is not yet ready, due to low rates of vaccination.

The reopening date should be pushed back a 1 month to ensure that Thailand is ready.

His remark on Thursday comes as four more provinces – Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Prachuap Khriri Khan, and Phetchaburi are set to welcome fully vaccinated COVID-negative international arrivals from Oct 1st and Bangkok to follow from October 15th.

