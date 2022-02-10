COVID-19: Thailand Reports 14,822 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Deaths, 8,503 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (February 10) reported 14,822 new COVID-19 cases, 8,503 recoveries and 20 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 14,576 Prisons: 246

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,503

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,545,873 with 22,364 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s daily Covid-19 infections could possibly reach 30,000 cases by the end of February and could affect activities during the upcoming Songkran festival, Thailand’s biggest holiday scheduled in April, a representative from the Ministry of Public Health stated yesterday, February 9th.

Dr. Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology under the Public Health Ministry, gave an interview this afternoon that the Covid-19 situation assessment around the world proved that foreign countries in Europe and America are in a downtrend of the outbreak with less infections while many countries in Asia, including Thailand, is in an uptrend with higher numbers of cases.

