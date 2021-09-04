COVID-19: Thailand Reports 15,942 Coronavirus Cases And 20,351 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thailand on Saturday (September 4) reported 15,942 new COVID-19 cases, 20,351 recoveries and 257 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,265,082 with 12,631 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,236,219)

The news comes as Thailand is tentatively set to extend its “mix and match” approach to COVID-19 mass vaccination in October, using the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine as the first dose, followed by a dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine 4-12 weeks later. About 10 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech are expected to arrive monthly, said Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department yesterday (Friday).

He said that the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer is the second such adaptation of inoculation regimens by the Thai health authorities, following the combined use of Sinovac and AstraZeneca, with doses given 3 to 4 weeks apart, which was recommended by the country’s committee of the Medical and Health Emergency Operations Centre on August 25th.

(Source: – Asean Now)

