COVID-19: Thailand Reports 15,972 New Coronavirus Cases And 17,281 Recoveries

FILE PHOTO: A woman gets vaccinated at the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in for first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100 kilograms and pregnant women amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Monday (August 30) reported 15,972 new COVID-19 cases, 17,281 recoveries and 256 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,190,063 with 11,399 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,161,200)

The news comes as the number of recovering COVID-19 patients has exceeded the number of new infections in the past 10 days, so has the quantity of unoccupied hospital beds in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces, said Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit Sunday.

Citing the case of Busarakham field hospital, he said that, as of yesterday, there were 1,905 patients still undergoing treatment, compared to 3,526 patients last week, representing a drop of 54%, and the Nimibutr pre-admission facility, which is now only accommodating 94 patients, divided into 54 “green” (mild symptoms) patients, 34 “yellow” (moderate symptoms), and six “red” (severe case) patients.

(Source: – Asean Now)

