COVID-19: Thailand Reports 16,330 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Deaths, 9,205 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (February 12) reported 16,330 new COVID-19 cases, 9,205 recoveries and 25 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 16,180. Prisons: 150

▶︎ Recoveries: 9,205

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,577,445 with 22,412 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s leading virologist has indicated that injecting the 3rd shot of AstraZeneca vaccine, following two initial jabs of the same vaccine, does not provide a substantial boost to COVID immunity.

Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, explained that the practice, dubbed “Triple A”, yield less potent result due to the fact that the immunity provided by two AstraZeneca doses would decrease over time. And after receiving an AstraZeneca booster dose, immunity increases by “one log scale or a little higher” than after receiving two doses of the vaccine.

According to Dr. Yong, a study by his office produced an identical result as the one from Oxford University on the matter.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...