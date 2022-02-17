COVID-19: Thailand Reports 17,349 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 Deaths, 11,561 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (February 17) reported 17,349 new COVID-19 cases, 11,561 recoveries and 22 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 17,104. Prisons: 245

▶︎ Recoveries: 11,561

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,656,411 with 22,538 deaths.

The news comes as Thai authorities allowed individuals inoculated with the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine to enter the country without quarantine but only within the framework of the SandBox tourist program which involves a mandatory seven-day stay on a certain territory. On Wednesday, this information was confirmed to a TASS correspondent by Director of the News Division of Thailand’s Foreign Ministry Maratee Nalita Andamo.

According to the official, those inoculated with Sputnik Light can register through the Thailand Pass system but only to use the SandBox program. Earlier, information on the jab’s inclusion in the list of vaccines permitted for entry appeared on the website of Thailand’s Foreign Ministry’s consular department.

(Source: – Asean Now)

