COVID-19: Thailand Reports 18,363 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 Deaths, 15,651 Recoveries

Thailand on Tuesday (February 22) reported 18,363 new COVID-19 cases, 15,651 recoveries and 35 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 18,236. Prisons: 127

▶︎ Recoveries: 15,651

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,749,561 with 22,691 deaths.

The news comes as the Thai Ministry of Public Health has once again upgraded the risk of COVID-19 infection to Level 4, the second highest level, across the country, as 90% of new infections are now by the Omicron variant.

The ministry previously raised the alert to Level 4 on January 6, before dropping it to Level 3 on January 20.

(Source: – Asean Now)

