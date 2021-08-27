COVID-19: Thailand Reports 18,702 New Coronavirus Cases, 273 More Death

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (August 27) reported 18,702 new COVID-19 cases, 20,163 recoveries and 273 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,139,571 with 10,587 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,110,708)

The news comes as Thailand is in talks with European countries to purchase millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a health official said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to speed up its inoculation rollout to contain a wave of infections.

Authorities in Thailand have been scrambling to shore up vaccine supplies, despite the country being the production hub for AstraZeneca shots in the region. Last week, the government said it would borrow 150,000 AstraZeneca doses from the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan.

“Some countries may have a surplus of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines and will be able to sell two to three million doses each month,” senior health official Kiattiphum Wongrajit told a briefing.

(Source: – Asean Now)

