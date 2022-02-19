COVID-19: Thailand Reports 18,885 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Deaths, 10,946 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (February 19) reported 18,885 new COVID-19 cases, 10,946 recoveries and 29 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 18,661. Prisons: 224

▶︎ Recoveries: 10,946

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,693,362 with 22,594 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand will consider a recommendation from an airline tycoon to reduce the steps required for international entry, by doing away the second COVID-19 test, currently required on the fifth day after arrival.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes, who suggested measures to improve the “Test & Go” scheme, specifically the removal of the second test requirement.

(Source: – Asean Now)

