COVID-19: Thailand Reports 19,742 New Coronavirus Cases, 70 Deaths, 24,125 Recoveries

Thailand on Tuesday (March 15) reported 19,742 new COVID-19 cases, 24,125 recoveries and 70 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,226,697 with 23,848 deaths.

The news comes as the Thai Medical Sciences Department has found four possible cases of infection by the BA.2.2 strain of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant in Thailand, but has asked the public not to panic because BA.2.2 is not yet regarded as a variant of concern, said the department’s head, Dr. Supakit Sirilak today (Monday).

The strain was found in one foreigner and three Thais, with confirmation still pending. He said, presently, there is insufficient information to assess the severity or transmissibility of the strain accurately.

