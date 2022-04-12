COVID-19: Thailand Reports 19,982 New Coronavirus Cases, 28,057 Recoveries, 101 Deaths

Thailand on Tuesday (April 12) reported 19,982 new COVID-19 cases, 28,057 recoveries and 101 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,925,854 with 26,289 deaths.

The news comes as the Public Health Ministry has directed hospitals under its jurisdiction to change the expiry date of COVID-19 vaccines in their stock in accordance with the manufacturers’ new registration details.

According to Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, deputy permanent secretary for Public Health, the instructions were issued to all provincial public health chiefs on April 7.

Under the new amendment, Thongchai said the expiry date for Sinovac doses will be extended from six to twelve months, while expiry dates for AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines will be extended from six to nine months.

(Source: – Asean Now)

