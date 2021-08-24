COVID-19: Thailand Reports 20,059 Recoveries And 17,165 Coronavirus Cases

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are seen at a field hospital in Bangkok, Thailand August 5, 2021. Picture taken August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Tuesday (August 24) reported 17,165 new COVID-19 cases, 20,059 recoveries and 226 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 20.059 recoveries

● 16,973 new infections

● 192 prison / prison infections

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,083,951 with 9,788 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,055,088)

The news comes as Thailand will receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year, a government spokesperson said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country rushes to vaccinate its population amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Thailand is AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub for the region, but has been slow to obtain enough shots to inoculate its population. About 9% of Thailand’s 66 million people have been fully vaccinated.

“This is good news, it will help create herd immunity faster. This will take pressure off the health care system, help people return to their normal lives and speed up economic recovery,” government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...