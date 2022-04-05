COVID-19: Thailand Reports 21,088 New Coronavirus Cases, 91 Deaths, 27,519 Recoveries

Thailand on Tuesday (April 5) reported 21,088 new COVID-19 cases, 27,519 recoveries and 91 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,757,575 with 25,603 deaths.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that he is confident that COVID-19 infections, which are anticipated to surge during and after the long Songkran long break, will be kept under control, thanks to mass vaccinations.

He said that the Ministry of Public Health is, however, concerned about the many elderly people and children under five who are not yet inoculated and he has been urging them to get vaccinated before Songkran this month.

(Source: – Asean Now)

