COVID-19: Thailand Reports 21,157 New Coronavirus Cases

Thailand on Monday (August 16) reported 21,157 new COVID-19 cases and 182 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 20,499 new infections

● 58 prison / prison infections

● 20,984 recoveries

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 928,314 with 7,734 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 899,458)

The news comes as the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok said, in its Facebook post, that another three million doses of Sinovac inactivated virus vaccine, in two batches, arrived in Bangkok, adding “Chinese and Thais are brothers and sisters, fight on Thailand.”

It also said that China has already delivered 24.55 million doses of Sinovac to Thailand.

According to Thailand’s Disease Control Department, 23,476,869 does of vaccines have been administered in Thailand since February 28th, consisting of 17,879,206 doses in first jabs and 5,073,672 does in the second.

