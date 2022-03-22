COVID-19: Thailand Reports 21,382 New Coronavirus Cases, 83 Deaths, 24,842 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Tuesday (March 22) reported 21,382 new COVID-19 cases, 24,842 recoveries and 83 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,398,814 with 24,417 deaths.

The news comes as the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has urged the senior citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Songkran festival, citing statistics indicating increased fatalities among the elderly.

Health officials expressed concern over an increase in severe cases and fatalities among people in this group as a result of possible infections occurring during home visits by family members in April to celebrate the traditional new year festival.

According to DDC data, only 4.2 million senior citizens had received their booster shots as of Saturday, compared to 10 million who had received their second jab. 2.1 million elderly people have yet to receive any COVID injections whatsoever.*

(Source: – Asean Now)

