COVID-19: Thailand Reports 21,678 New Coronavirus Cases, 78 Deaths, 27,183 Recoveries

Thailand on Tuesday (March 29) reported 21,678 new COVID-19 cases, 27,183 recoveries and 78 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,575,398 with 24,958 deaths.

The news comes as authorities in the northeastern province of Surin plan to make it the first province that declares COVID-19 endemic disease, on April 1.

The Public Relations Office of Surin announced the plan while encouraging locals to receive their third and booster COVID-19 vaccine shots to strengthen their immunity.

(Source: – Asean Now)

