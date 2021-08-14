COVID-19: Thailand Reports 22,086 New Coronavirus Cases, 217 More Deaths

Thailand on Saturday (August 14) reported 22,086 new COVID-19 cases and 217 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 21,816 new infections

● 270 prison / prison infections

● 23,672 recoveries

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 885,275 with 7,343 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 856,412)

The news comes as Thailand could see coronavirus cases double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with current lockdown measures in place, its COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday, as authorities urged people to stay home to reduce infection risks.

Thailand has been struggling with its worst outbreak so far, with a daily average of 20,000 new infections and 180 deaths in the past week, compared to 70 new cases and single-digit daily fatalities less than five months ago.

(Source: – Asean Now)

