COVID-19: Thailand Reports 22,197 New Coronavirus Cases, 45 Deaths, 19,093 Recoveries

Thailand on Wednesday (March 2) reported 22,197 new COVID-19 cases, 19,093 recoveries and 45 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,934,544 with 23,021 deaths.

The news comes as the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has warned that daily COVID-19 cases in Thailand could exceed 100,000 by the Songkran holiday in April under the worst-case scenario.

The DDC noted that whether the infection level decreases or increases in the coming weeks depends on how strictly safety precautions are followed.

The agency also urged the public to avoid group activities, work from home, postpone unnecessary travel, maintain high immunization rates, and follow VUCA (Vaccine, Universal Prevention, COVID-Free Setting, and ATK) procedures.

(Source: – Asean Now)

