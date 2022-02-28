COVID-19: Thailand Reports 22,311 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 Deaths, 17,470 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (February 28) reported 22,311 new COVID-19 cases, 17,470 recoveries and 42 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 22,175. Prisons: 136

▶︎ Recoveries: 17,470

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,891,927 with 22,933 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health is now aiming to re-categorize COVID-19 as an endemic disease within four months, saying the transition will be facilitated by a “detect, dispense, conclude” protocol that will soon be implemented for outpatients.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Health, explained that under the “detect, dispense, conclude” service, suspected cases will be tested using antigen test kits (ATKs).

A positive result will prompt a doctor to dispense medication under three formulas. The first formula employs Favipiravir drugs while the second involves green chiretta. The third formula dispenses treatments for cough, fever or runny nose according to a patients’ symptoms.

(Source: – Asean Now)

