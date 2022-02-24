COVID-19: Thailand Reports 23,557 New Coronavirus Cases; 38 Deaths, 16,131 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (February 24) reported 23,557 new COVID-19 cases, 16,131 recoveries and 38 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 23,329. Prisons: 228

▶︎ Recoveries: 16,131

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,794,350 with 22,768 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand is set to relax rules for international arrivals from March 1st despite the continual surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has decided to change the second COVID-19 RT-PCR test, currently required for overseas arrivals on their fifth day in the country, to a self-administered rapid antigen test and will reduce the amount of required insurance coverage from US$50,000 to US$20,000.

(Source: – Asean Now)

