COVID-19: Thailand Reports 2,437 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Deaths, 3,845 Recoveries

File photo: National New Bureau of Thailand

Thailand on Monday (December 27) reported 2,437 new COVID-19 cases, 3,845 recoveries and 18 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,419. Prisons: 18

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,845

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,183,544

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,128,947

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,212,407 with 21,598 deaths.

The news comes as vaccines administered in Thailand will be accepted throughout the European Union from January after EU scientists and officials approved the move in recent days.

It comes as the kingdom prepares itself for the ignition of a possible Omicron wave as it fights to control a cluster in Kalasin province in northeastern Thailand and while the latest news from western countries appears to be offering a glimmer of hope about this new more infectious but clinically less dangerous form of the disease which is expected to become endemic across the world in the coming months.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...