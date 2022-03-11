COVID-19: Thailand Reports 24,792 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 Deaths, 22,065 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (March 11) reported 24,792 new COVID-19 cases, 22,065 recoveries and 63 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,136,649 with 23,575 deaths.

The news comes as the Central Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Bang Sue Grand Station is offering Covid-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis to both Thais and foreign nationals, regardless of which dose it is. The center said appointments are no longer required, as Covid-19 caseloads continue to rise across the country.

The CVC stated that the center was instructed last month to quickly provide required vaccine protection against Covid-19 for people suffering from lung infections, the unprotected elderly, and those who have yet to receive their booster shots.

According to the CVC, senior citizens who have received booster shots are 41 percent less likely to die from Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, citing a study that showed immunity works best against the virus after 7-14 days after being vaccinated.

(Source: – Asean Now)

