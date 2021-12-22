COVID-19: Thailand Reports 2,532 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Deaths, 3,191 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (December 22) reported 2,532 new COVID-19 cases, 3,191 recoveries and 31 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,484. Prisons: 48

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,191

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,170,198

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,111,962

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,199,061 with 21,471 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand has scrapped its ‘Thailand Pass’ and ‘Test & Go’ schemes due to fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha has ordered the immediate suspension of new registrations for Thailand Pass and at the same reinstated mandatory quarantine effective immediately.

The PM announced on Tuesday afternoon that Test & Go will be put on hold until at least January 4, 2022.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...