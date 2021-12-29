COVID-19: Thailand Reports 2,575 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths, 2,695 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Wednesday (December 29) reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases, 2,695 recoveries and 17 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,535. Prisons: 40

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,695

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,188,424

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,134,712

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,217,287 with 21,647 deaths.

The news comes as Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services (DMS), has confirmed that Thailand will move forward with procuring 2 million tablets of the Molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment drug. The move comes amid reports that France has cancelled its own order of the anti-COVID pill due to unsatisfactory test results.

Last week, France became the first country to publicly cancel its Molnupiravir procurement with Merck, citing disappointing trial data. It instead made an order for a similar drug being produced by Pfizer.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...