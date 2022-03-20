COVID-19: Thailand Reports 25,804 New Coronavirus Cases, 87 Deaths, 18,801 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (March 19) reported 25,804 new COVID-19 cases, 18,801 recoveries and 87 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,328,973 with 24,12 deaths.

The news comes as Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has disclosed that the ministry has prepared the required medical equipment, medicines, and vaccine to combat any Covid-19 mutations. This includes the Deltacron variant that the World Health Organization (WHO) is actively monitoring. He emphasized that preventive measures remain effective as long as people strictly adhere to the ministry’s regulations.

Meanwhile, the public health minister presided over the opening of the Thailand International Health EXPO 2022 on Thursday. During the event, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a speech via teleconference commending Thailand’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also expressed optimism about the Covid-19 situation and the global vaccination system.*

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...