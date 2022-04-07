COVID-19: Thailand Reports 26,081 New Coronavirus Cases, 91 Deaths, 26,011 Recoveries

Thailand on Thursday (April 7) reported 26,081 new COVID-19 cases, 26,011 recoveries and 91 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,807,908 with 25,788 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health has voiced concern that more COVID-19 patients may require ventilators after the Songkran holidays.

According to Dr Sumanee Wacharasint, director of the Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) Risk Communication and Health Behavioral Development Bureau, 1,862 COVID-19 patients have been suffering from lung inflammation as of Tuesday, 781 of whom are on ventilators. She added that this number is steadily rising and is likely to see a spike after the Thai New Year holidays.

The bureau director also expressed concern over COVID fatalities, which have started exceeding 80 per day over the last seven days. Many of these deaths involve elderly patients or those with underlying health problems.

(Source: – Asean Now)

