COVID-19: Thailand Reports 262 More Deaths And 14,956 New Coronavirus Cases

Thailand on Thursday (September 2) reported 14,956 new COVID-19 cases, 17,936 recoveries and 262 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 14,600 new infections

● 356 prison / prison infections

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,234,487 with 12,103 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,031,278)

The news comes as Public Health officials will accelerate the vaccination of people aged over 50 as a matter of urgency, after it was discovered that 80% COVID-19 related fatalities were people aged 50 and over, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan noted that the majority of the deaths were among the elderly and those afflicted by any of seven underlining diseases.

