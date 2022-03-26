COVID-19: Thailand Reports 26,234 New Coronavirus Cases, 67 Deaths, 20,013 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (March 26) reported 26,234 new COVID-19 cases, 20,013 recoveries and 67 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,503,264 with 24,715 deaths.

The news comes as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to propose a plan for Songkran celebrations including the permission to splash water at the next meeting of the Communicable Disease Committee on Monday, March 28th.

Bangkok Permanent Secretary Kajit Chatchawanich told the Associated Press that the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department would present details of the activities for the Songkran Festival, previously proposed by all governments, private sectors, and entrepreneurs working in Khao San Road and Silom Road, to the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee meeting which is scheduled on Monday afternoon.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...