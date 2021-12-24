COVID-19: Thailand Reports 2,671 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Deaths, 2,766 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (December 24) reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 2,766 recoveries and 27 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,613. Prisons: 58

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,766

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,175,809

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,117,526

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,204,672 with 21,528 deaths.

The news comes as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for strict disease controls to contain Omicron outbreaks and wanted next year to be the year of booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the government spokesman, said the prime minister ordered health officials and police to intensify surveillance and observation on Thai and foreign arrivals to make sure that they complied with disease control measures.

“The prime minister in his capacity as the director of CCSA (Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration) ordered all measures to contain the transmission of COVID-19, especially its Omicron variant.

