COVID-19: Thailand Reports 27,024 New Coronavirus Cases, 82 Deaths, 23,721 Recoveries

Thailand on Thursday (March 24) reported 27,024 new COVID-19 cases, 23,721 recoveries and 82 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,450,980 with 24,579 deaths.

In December and January, Thailand detected 73 cases of suspected “Deltacron”, a broad name describing variants of the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) that contain a mixture of mutations found in Delta and Omicron, but all the patients have recovered, said Medical Sciences Department Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak today (Wednesday).

He said virologists at the department have decoded the genetic makeup of all the 73 cases and found they could be Deltacron cases, but results of the findings have been sent to GISAID, a global science initiative and primary source headquartered in Germany, for confirmation.*

