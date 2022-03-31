COVID-19: Thailand Reports 27,560 New Coronavirus Cases, 85 Deaths, 25,077 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (March 31) reported 27,560 new COVID-19 cases, 25,077 recoveries and 85 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,628,347 with 25,130 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health has asked the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) for an additional 75 million Favipiravir and Molnupiravir anti-viral medicines, as it anticipates a surge in COVID-19 infections during and after the long Songkran break in mid-April, when many people travel between provinces.

GPO Deputy Director Sirikul Matevelungsun said today that the additional doses being sought by the Public Health Ministry are on top of the 110 million Favipiravir pills ordered by the ministry since February.

