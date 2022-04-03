COVID-19: Thailand Reports 28,029 New Coronavirus Cases, 96 Deaths, 23,352 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (April 2) reported 28,029 new COVID-19 cases, 23,352 recoveries and 96 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,684,755 with 25,318 deaths.

The report comes as every day another organization, association, group, business, or something similar is in the news suggesting/demanding/asking for the Thai Government to lift or ease Covid-19 restrictions, especially Test and Go and Thailand Pass.

In the past two weeks alone the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thai Tourism Council, Thai Hotel Association, Thai Entertainment Association including One Voice in Pattaya, and many more have called for the Thai Government to basically get rid of Thailand pass and Test and Go. Some have also asked for the almost year-long legal ban on nightlife and bars to be lifted.

()Source: – Asean Now

