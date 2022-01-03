COVID-19: Thailand Reports 2,927 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Deaths, 2,903 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (January 3) reported 2,927 new COVID-19 cases, 2,903 recoveries and 18 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,906. Prisons: 21

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,903

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,203,622

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,150,207

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,232,485 with 21,738 deaths.

The news comes as the Chonburi Department of Public Health is setting up three major Covid-19 screening points from at least January 2nd-January 5th from 5:00 P.M. to late in Pattaya in busy “restaurant” areas. These will be rapid antigen tests and will be free, nearby business owners can use this for both staff and customer testing to meet the new Chonburi orders.

