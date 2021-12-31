COVID-19: Thailand Reports 3,111 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Deaths, 3,241 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (December 31) reported 3,111 new COVID-19 cases, 3,241 recoveries and 26 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,957. Prisons: 154

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,241

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,194,572

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,141,068

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,223,435 with 21,698 deaths.

The news comes as There were 934 Omicron cases in the country and local infections rose as arrivals slowed down, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said the 934 Omicron cases comprised 577 arrivals and 357 local infections and they existed in all public health regions of the Public Health Ministry.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...