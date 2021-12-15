COVID-19: Thailand Reports 3,370 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Deaths, 4,557 Recoveries

A health worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Central Vaccination Center, inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, Thailand, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Wednesday (December 15) reported 3,370 new COVID-19 cases, 4,557 recoveries and 29 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,259. Prisons: 111

▶︎ Recoveries: 4,557

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,149,413

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,083,275

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,178,2766 with 21,260 deaths.

The news comes as the Public Health Ministry expects the country to record more Omicron cases in the middle of January.

Dr. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Medical Services, said that as Omicron cases were spreading overseas and Britain recorded a fatality caused by the new COVID-19 variant, he thought that Thailand would have more Omicron cases after New Year, possibly in the middle of January.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...