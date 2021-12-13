COVID-19: Thailand Reports 3,398 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Deaths, 5,467 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (December 13) reported 3,398 new COVID-19 cases, 5,467 recoveries and 23 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,396. Prisons: 2

▶︎ Recoveries: 5,467

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,143,181

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,073,900

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,172,044 with 21,194 deaths.

The news comes as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is expected to hold discussions on Monday on further easing disease control measures, reopening border checkpoints in the south and guidelines for New Year celebrations.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead the CCSA meeting in assessing the current situation, with the relaxation of curbs and reopening of southern checkpoints being high on the agenda.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the Monday meeting is among the premier’s main events for next week, in addition to visiting the southern provinces of Yala and Pattani on Wednesday and joining a meeting of the Southern Border Province Administrative Center (SPBAC).

(Source: – Asean Now)

