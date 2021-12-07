COVID-19: Thailand Reports 3,525 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Deaths, 6,109 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (December 7) reported 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 6,109 recoveries and 31 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,513. Prisons: 12

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,109

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,119,903

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,033,948

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,148,766 with 20,997 deaths.

The news comes as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the Thai public not to panic over the discovery of Thailand’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, but to remain on their guard as he urged the unvaccinated to get their shots quickly, said Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

He said the prime minister and health officials will closely monitor Omicron variant infections in the country, adding however that the government will not yet consider increased restrictions.

(Source: – Asean Now)

